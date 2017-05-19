Harry Potter on trial

41783
Harry Potter was found not guilty in a Penticton courtroom, Friday.

Potter was played by Penticton Secondary student Lily Eggert at one of two mock trials held in conjunction with Law Week 2017.

"It's a chance to get out of the classroom and into an actual courtroom," said Pen-High vice principal Trevor Robinson. "And the local lawyers are all involved, so it gives students the opportunity to work with the lawyers and bar association."

Potter was charged with second-degree murder for his involvement in the death of Prof. Quirrell, an instructor at Hogwarts Academy.

Law 12 students from Princess Margaret and Penticton Secondary schools participated in the trial, with students taking on the roles of Crown counsel and defence, the jury, clerk, witnesses and sheriffs.

Defence lawyer Tyrone Duerr served as judge. Crown counsel Deb Drissell and Ann Lerchs, and actual sheriffs were on hand to help with proceedings.

Students were also given the opportunity to meet with Calypso, the Penticton RCMP Victim Services dog.

In the afternoon, middle school students were slated to participate in Humpty Dumpty v. The King, a civil trial centring around the principle of reasonable care and whether the King is responsible for the injuries of Humpty Dumpty.

Law Week is a national event. First held in 1983, it provides an opportunity for the profession to educate the public about the vital role that lawyers and the judiciary serve in guaranteeing an open, independent and unbiased judicial system.

