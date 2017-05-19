42377
37043

Penticton  

Yacht club preps for water

- | Story: 197439

The Penticton Yacht Club is preparing for some extra water this weekend, as high weekend temperatures are expected to cause more snowmelt to flow into the Okanagan Lake.

The lake continues to rise, with Environment Canada pegging Thursday's lake levels peaking over its height from late last week, and that's expected to continue rising. As the sun comes out in full force this weekend, and temperatures reach above 25 degrees, snowmelt from the mountains is expect to contribute more water to the overflowing lake.

And currently that overflow is being seen in the South Okanagan, including at the Penticton Yacht Club, where fleet captain Bruce Merit says the building, which floats on a hydraulic on the water, is seeing cracking due to the rising lake.

Currently, sandbags sit along a low point in the grounds and around the building itself, but that hasn't stopped flooding in parking lots, which, early on Thursday, had water half-surrounding the building according to Merit.

To combat that, the club has a pump near the low point, which shoots the water to the other side of the sandbags. But that still opens the grounds up to water leaking back in, which means the pump needs to be fired up every so often.

"We've asked the city for those big, large bladders that Kelowna has," Merit said, referring to water-filled barricades put up around Kelowna to protect low-lying properties from flooding.

On top of a rising lake, junk that has flowed into the lake from high-volume creeks and rivers should have boaters cautious about going out this weekend, of all weekends. May long weekend is considered to be the kickoff weekend for boating season.

"That's just dangerous," Merit said of the debris that litters the lake. "We've already put high water advisories and that kind of stuff, but we haven't officially said anything to our members yet, regarding don't go out."

But Merit says most members of the club are "savvy" and are likely aware of the debris on the lake.

"They all have their safe boat operator's permits and what have you, so it's, on the water it's safety first," he said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

39638
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3069049
Walk out to the Lagoon!
$749,000
more details
41809




Send us your News Tips!


39625


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Janet
Janet Penticton SPCA >


41227


Carrie Underwood stuns New Kids fans with Nashville surprise

Music
Carrie Underwood gave New Kids on the Block fans an unexpected treat on Wednesday night when the country singer joined the group...
You’ll never be as cool as this 2-year old
Must Watch
There’s cool, and then there’s 2-year old in a bouncy...
Daily Dose – May 19, 2017
Daily Dose
The answers to your questions await in today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – May 19, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Take in some scenery while you’re here.
Chris Cornell’s death ruled a suicide by hanging
Music
Rocker Chris Cornell’s death has been ruled a suicide by...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41465
39499