Critters pushed into valley

Photo: Contributed A bear visits a job site in Naramata

Increased creek flows and above normal snowpack appear to be driving wildlife to lower elevations in Naramata.

Castanet reader Lawrence yelled off a small black bear while he was working at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Snuck right up on two of us about 20 feet away while we were working and wouldn't back away,” he said, adding the bear eventually sauntered off after losing interest.

WildSafe B.C. RDOS co-ordinator Zoe Kirk says residents of Naramata are already very bear aware, but should be sure to secure attractants.

“The bear itself just wants to eat and find some food,” she said.

She says diligence from the community has resulted in conservation destroying less than a bear a year, well down from six to seven per year in the past.

A moose was also spotted within the village, a bit of an unusual sight for the community.

“Every couple of years we have reports of moose,” Kirk said “There has been a lot of disruption in the high country.”

“Often times the moose will stay in that margin, in the mid-line to high-line area, but they've had extra snow up there, the water is running fast, so it could also be moving them down into the lowlands a bit to get food.”