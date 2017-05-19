Tailgate party tix on sale

Photo: Contributed

Tickets are now on sale for one of autumn's hottest events in the Okanagan.

The 28 member wineries of the Naramata Bench Winery Association are circling their trucks on Sept. 9. The perennially sold-out tailgate party will be held this year at D'Angelo Estate Winery.

It’s described as an evening for wine enthusiasts to “plan an Okanagan Fall weekend around.”

Canada's 150th Anniversary will also be saluted in this year's theme of "Back to Our Roots," with the festivities echoing local farming and tailgate traditions.

The event is scheduled to run from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are available online, or by phone at 1-800-656-0713.