Penticton  

Guilty pleas for kidnapping

Two men involved in a high profile Penticton kidnapping entered guilty pleas in court on Thursday.

Carey Anderson and Kerry Ellis entered the pleas to charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault, stemming from a May 2015 incident.

Any submissions made in court Thursday, as well as the sentence for the two, is under a publication ban, according to Crown counsel.

The ban is due to the upcoming trial of John Szanto, another man allegedly involved in the incident. A fourth man, Albert Fontaine, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in December.

According to initial RCMP reports, a Penticton man was kidnapped and seriously assaulted during on May 21, 2015. The victim was found by a motorist in a ditch on Shingle Creek Road with a broken leg and restraints on his hands.

Szanto was arrested and charged the same day, with warrants being issued for Ellis and Fontaine.

Ellis was arrested in Summerland on May 22 and Fontaine was arrested in Abbotsford on July 1.

On Aug. 26, a warrant, with the additional charge of choking, was issued for Anderson. He was arrested in Osoyoos on Aug. 28.

In September, Szanto was sentenced to three years behind bars for a separate incident in which he assaulted a Penticton man in March.

Szanto turned himself in after that assault and was out of custody when he was allegedly involved in the kidnapping.

