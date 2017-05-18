Naramata Centre downsizes

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

The long-existing Naramata Centre is selling a portion of its 23 acres in the heart of the village, over the next few years.

The centre’s board of directors arrived at the difficult decision this spring and presented the plans to society members this month.

"We believe by creating a smaller footprint we can operate in a way that fits the demand in today’s world," said society board chair Doug Woollard.

Officially opened in 1948 as a United Church education and retreat centre, the centre will celebrate its 70th anniversary next year.

Open to people of all ages, it is known as a welcoming place to connect and deepen in mind, body and spirit.

Having fewer acres will require less maintenance and will better fit their registration requirements as the centre no longer hosts large conferences.

It will sell three parcels of land, which are surplus to its needs.

"Key sites, including the beach, the chapel, the labyrinth and the sacred garden, will continue to remain focal points in our new plan for the centre," said Woollard.

The centre has a full slate of programs on offer this summer in the arts, music and singing, health and wellness and spiritual nurture.

