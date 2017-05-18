42377

Penticton  

Boil water notice lifted

- | Story: 197366

The boil water notice in Naramata has been lifted.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is rescinding the notice for the the Naramata Water System, effective Thursday.

Source water quality parameters for the Okanagan Lake intake have improved and are again within the specifications of the treatment plant.

The RDOS advises they will be monitoring the Okanagan Lake source water quality closely as they continue with this year’s freshet.

If they experience increased precipitation and/or increased temperatures accelerating the snow melt it is possible that future notices will be required.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

42060
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
2996526
1374 McBride Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$799,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


39791


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Zeb
Zeb Penticton SPCA >


42204


Two professional Liverpool soccer players vs 30 under-9 kids

Must Watch
Philippe Coutinho and Gini Wijnaldum take on a side containing no fewer than 30 of the clubs pre-Academy squad at the same...
Best of Seven – Short Shorts May 18, 2017
Galleries
Shorts season is quicker falling upon us. Vote for your favourite...
How to escape the cops
Must Watch
If you’re ever in a jam, all you need is some duct work.
Daily Dose – May 18, 2017
Daily Dose
Stand out from the pack and take in all the glory that...
Daily Dose – May 18, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Workout tips included.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38899