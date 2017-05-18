Boil water notice lifted

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

The boil water notice in Naramata has been lifted.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is rescinding the notice for the the Naramata Water System, effective Thursday.

Source water quality parameters for the Okanagan Lake intake have improved and are again within the specifications of the treatment plant.

The RDOS advises they will be monitoring the Okanagan Lake source water quality closely as they continue with this year’s freshet.

If they experience increased precipitation and/or increased temperatures accelerating the snow melt it is possible that future notices will be required.