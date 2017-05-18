Shooting bail hearing put off

Photo: RCMP Afshin Maleki Ighani, the alleged shooter of Thomas Szajko.

A bail hearing for a man accused of attempted murder in an April incident in Oliver has been postponed yet again.

Afshin Maleki Ighani was arrested in Princeton on the afternoon of Apr. 22, after a Canada-wide warrant was issued over several charges, including the attempted murder of Thomas Szajko in Oliver on Apr. 19 and the alleged kidnapping of a woman in a vehicle in Princeton on Apr. 22.

Ighani has been before the courts for a bail hearing five times between Apr. 22 and May 17, but each time has resulted in an adjournment, according to the Court Services Online.

Ighani was the subject of an hours-long police incident in a quiet Oliver neighbourhood on Apr. 19, after Szajko was admitted to the hospital after being shot. When police entered a motorhome that was the centre of the incident, Ighani was found not to be inside, leading to a wider search for the man.

He was later the subject of a manhunt after police received a call that a woman had been kidnapped in a vehicle in Princeton, and was ultimately arrested that day.

Ighani is facing 20 charges, including attempted murder, kidnapping and numerous firearms charges.

His next appearance is scheduled for June 7, again for a bail hearing.