Doctors' office closing

A Summerland doctors' office will be closing at the end of the month, in the midst of a physician shortage in the South Okanagan.

Jubilee Clinic, serving the patients of Dr. Le Bel and Dr. Severide will shut its doors on May 31.

Severide is relocating to the Rosedale Medical Clinic, where her patients can book appointments starting June 5.

However, there is no physician to take over Le Bel’s practice.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice says there is some hope that a new doctor will be secured for the community within six to eight months. In the interim, some temporary coverage will be provided by locum physicians.

In the meantime, Le Bel’s patient records will be held at the Kelly Avenue Clinic. Her patients with serious medical issues will be notified by the office on how to access care. Everyone else will have to use the Rosedale After Hours Walk-In Clinic until a new doctor arrives to take Le Bel’s practice.

“The physicians of Summerland are optimistic that once the new physician(s) are settled into their practice, they will be able to take on other unattached patients in the community,” reads a letter from Heather Allen, communications lead of SOS Division of Family Practice.

Allen says they will update the community as soon as a new doctor arrives.

