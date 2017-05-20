Block party on Ellis St.

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

The Downtown Penticton Association is hosting a block party on Friday, May 26 on Ellis Street.

The “Ellis on the Rise” party kicks off at 5 p.m. with live entertainment, activities and beer gardens, running until 8 p.m.

Numerous Ellis Street businesses will have open houses for people to explore. A chalk art competition will also be held.

Entertainment is as follows:

5:30 p.m. – Garage Groov (60’s-70’s-80’s-Swing)

6:20 p.m. – Celine Blais (Get Bent Belly Dance)

6:45 p.m. – Joshua Smith (Soul-Folk)

Food Trucks include Tacos Del Norte, Opa Greek Food, Burger 55 and Samosa Express.

Activities include the Hoodoo Adventure inflatable climbing wall and inside activities. a bouncy castle and Pine Hills golf putting.

For more information on the event, go here.