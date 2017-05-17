Sunny day for fry release

Dustin Godfrey

Despite a rainy season, the sun was out in full force for this year's sockeye salmon fry release.

Kids from Okanagan schools and the Okanagan Nation Alliance released 10,000 salmon fry into Penticton's channel.

"It's my understanding we've had over 400 students from a variety, a multitude of elementary schools up and down the Valley to witness this event," said Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs Grand Chief Stewart Phillip.

The banks of the channel were packed, with a cheerful tone throughout the crowd, which gathered to watch and participate in a tradition nearly 10 years in the making.

"There's been literally millions and millions of sockeye salmon reintroduced into the Okanagan river system over the better part of the last decade," Phillip said. "So it certainly brings our communities together."

Beyond pumping the river system with salmon, Phillip says the practice comes with a lesson for the kids who partake in the ceremonies.

"It makes us realize, know and understand the importance of ensuring that all of our streams and river systems and lakes are afforded the proper measure of stewardship."