Don't call the cops on scam

Photo: Thinkstock.com Police say residents who receive calls from people identifying themselves as the Canada Revenue Agency should "just hang up."

Penticton RCMP is reminding people that they don't need to call the police over the Canada Revenue Agency scam, after being "inundated" with calls to the detachment on Wednesday.

"We have had 20 complaints today. I want to remind the public that the Canada Revenue Agency does not call demanding payment and they do not threaten people," said Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth. "If someone calls identifying themselves as representing the CRA, just hang up."

Wrigglesworth adds that calls to the RCMP over the CRA scam is "stretching our resources when it comes to dealing with other matters."

"If you have hung up the phone, and did not provide any information, then there is nothing to worry about," Wrigglesworth said. "If you have been the victim of an actual fraud, then please report that."

Wrigglesworth says the calls look like they're coming from an Indian area code, but use a transfer service that points to a North American origin.