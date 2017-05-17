41299
41650

Penticton  

Don't call the cops on scam

- | Story: 197304

Penticton RCMP is reminding people that they don't need to call the police over the Canada Revenue Agency scam, after being "inundated" with calls to the detachment on Wednesday.

"We have had 20 complaints today. I want to remind the public that the Canada Revenue Agency does not call demanding payment and they do not threaten people," said Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth. "If someone calls identifying themselves as representing the CRA, just hang up."

Wrigglesworth adds that calls to the RCMP over the CRA scam is "stretching our resources when it comes to dealing with other matters."

"If you have hung up the phone, and did not provide any information, then there is nothing to worry about," Wrigglesworth said. "If you have been the victim of an actual fraud, then please report that."

Wrigglesworth says the calls look like they're coming from an Indian area code, but use a transfer service that points to a North American origin.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

41230
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
2833471
525 Rifle Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$118,900
more details
41230




Send us your News Tips!


42052


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Zeb
Zeb Penticton SPCA >


39791


Pics taken seconds before disaster

Galleries
Sometimes somebody takes a photograph so perfectly timed that it can never be recreated, no matter how hard you try. v
Pics taken seconds before disaster (2)
Galleries
This collection is sure to make you laugh, and maybe also wince a...
Soccer player scores beautiful bicycle kick… on his own goal
Must Watch
We don’t know much about this goal from a Swiss lower...
Miley Cyrus: ‘I’m never going to live down Wrecking Ball video’
Music
Miley Cyrus fears she will always be remembered for swinging...
Weird Wednesday – May 17, 2017
Galleries
Things that shouldn’t exist and more await in this weeks...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41535