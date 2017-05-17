Drunk driver hits tour bus

Photo: Getty Images

Police responded to a pair of crashes early this week, including an allegedly impaired driver who rear-ended a tour bus and a single-vehicle rollover.

A Ford Focus reportedly rear-ended a tour bus at around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, and when police responded, the Kelowna resident was found to be impaired.

He was delivered a roadside driving prohibition and released to return for a future court date.

Neither the driver nor the occupants of the tour bus are believed to have been injured in the incident.

Police also responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 3A on Monday near Twin Lakes, where a 53-year-old woman had rolled over her Toyota Camry, landing on its roof in the westbound ditch.

The Olalla resident was transported to hospital with minor injuries. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors.