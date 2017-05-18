$2.5k from fest to Discovery

Photo: Dustin Godfrey Left to right: Discovery House board member Doug Oliver and executive director Jerome Abraham, Okanagan Beard Festival organizers Peter Beauchamp and Tim Tweed.

Organizers of the Okanagan Beard Festival were on hand at Skaha Barbers to present a check of $2,525 to drug and alcohol recovery program Discovery House Wednesday afternoon.

The money was raised over six days of Beard Fest, which spanned 14 weeks of the late winter and early spring in Penticton.

"This amount will subsidize our shortfall costs for one bed for a 90-day program," said Discovery House executive director Jerome Abraham. "It'll put somebody literally in a bed that can't afford a bed, and give them recovery services for three months."

That money will help to offset a shortfall for Discovery House, which Abraham said is "tapped out on how many (fundraisers) we can do ourselves."

"To have Beard Fest step up and do it and organize it all, and just give us a donation is huge," he said. "It really is going to impact somebody's life. Somebody's going to get the services we provide because of it.

"Being that we're moving into a place with 13 beds, all those beds have to be subsidized, so we're looking at a shortfall cost of about a hundred to $120,000 a year. So all these little things are big; they all add up."

Beard Fest organizer Tim Tweed said because Discovery House is a men's issue, it fit well as a charity for a festival for facial hair to support.

"We're happy to help out a great organization like Discovery House.... It's important work that maybe sometimes goes unnoticed," Tweed said.

"Sometimes men need some help. Guys can be proud, and (it's) hard to ask fro help, but the work (Discovery House is) doing is really important for the community in helping men get their lives back in order."