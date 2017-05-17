Knights to wow Osoyoos

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

Don your tunics and toss on your kirtles – the Osoyoos Medieval Faire is gearing up for a weekend of jousting and other activities in a throwback to ye olden days.

After a successful first year, jousting at Desert Park Raceway returns, along with a dog agility competition. This year's fair will bring with it a full medieval village.

"I believe there's over 20 vendors and food trucks and a pub, so there's beer and wine," said Desert Park vice-president Paddy Head. "Lots of entertainment for children, with the bouncy castle."

The fair will run Saturday and Sunday, with jousts on both days at noon and 4 p.m., with the gates open between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday night will also include a special feast, with its own separate tickets, at $65 apiece.

Organizers are expecting a bump in attendance.

"We drew 1,200 people last year, and so we fully expect 2,000 this year, and the tickets have been selling really, really well online," said Head. "It's definitely a nice medieval fair this year."

Jousters are coming from across the world, including Poland, Quebec and Oregon. They will parade down Main Street at 1 p.m. Thursday to promote the event.

Attendees may want to bring some sunscreen, with Environment Canada calling for a sunny 25 degrees on Sunday, while Saturday's looking a little more dreary with a 30 per cent chance of rain.

Tickets for the fair are $15 when bought online or $20 at the gate, with children under six free.