41299
41649

Penticton  

Knights to wow Osoyoos

- | Story: 197275

Don your tunics and toss on your kirtles – the Osoyoos Medieval Faire is gearing up for a weekend of jousting and other activities in a throwback to ye olden days.

After a successful first year, jousting at Desert Park Raceway returns, along with a dog agility competition. This year's fair will bring with it a full medieval village.

"I believe there's over 20 vendors and food trucks and a pub, so there's beer and wine," said Desert Park vice-president Paddy Head. "Lots of entertainment for children, with the bouncy castle."

The fair will run Saturday and Sunday, with jousts on both days at noon and 4 p.m., with the gates open between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday night will also include a special feast, with its own separate tickets, at $65 apiece.

Organizers are expecting a bump in attendance.

"We drew 1,200 people last year, and so we fully expect 2,000 this year, and the tickets have been selling really, really well online," said Head. "It's definitely a nice medieval fair this year."

Jousters are coming from across the world, including Poland, Quebec and Oregon. They will parade down Main Street at 1 p.m. Thursday to promote the event.

Attendees may want to bring some sunscreen, with Environment Canada calling for a sunny 25 degrees on Sunday, while Saturday's looking a little more dreary with a 30 per cent chance of rain.

Tickets for the fair are $15 when bought online or $20 at the gate, with children under six free.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

41809
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3040814
444 Cavell Place
6 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,520,000
more details
41809




Send us your News Tips!


41846


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Zeb
Zeb Penticton SPCA >


39834


Pics taken seconds before disaster

Galleries
Sometimes somebody takes a photograph so perfectly timed that it can never be recreated, no matter how hard you try. v
Pics taken seconds before disaster (2)
Galleries
This collection is sure to make you laugh, and maybe also wince a...
Soccer player scores beautiful bicycle kick… on his own goal
Must Watch
We don’t know much about this goal from a Swiss lower...
Miley Cyrus: ‘I’m never going to live down Wrecking Ball video’
Music
Miley Cyrus fears she will always be remembered for swinging...
Weird Wednesday – May 17, 2017
Galleries
Things that shouldn’t exist and more await in this weeks...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41796