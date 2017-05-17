Flooding will bring bugs

Photo: Contributed The RDOS will be using helicopters to fight mosquitos this season

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen’s mosquito control program has been hampered this year by flooding throughout the region.

The district has run the program since 1974, but says “this year is far from average.”

With many regular treatment spots inaccessible due to flooding, the RDOS will be taking to the air this week to spread larvicide from a helicopter.

“They will be accessing areas of greatest need in the South Okanagan-Similkameen,” a RDOS news release states “The agility of the helicopter allows crews to treat precisely where needed and avoid properties that are not registered with the program.”

The RDOS is urging property owners to be extra proactive this year, mending screens and reducing standing water. Eavestroughs and gutters should be cleaned and unclogged, and pet dishes and birdbaths should be refreshed daily.

Residents that have never had standing water previous to this season, but are experiencing flooding now and wish to have the visit from mosquito control can contact Cindy Boehm at 250-490-4142.