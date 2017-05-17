41717
39499

Penticton  

Pharmacist going to trial

- | Story: 197250

A Penticton pharmacist will be going to trial over animal cruelty charges over a January incident in which three dogs were reportedly left outside in freezing temperatures.

Joelle Mbamy, 53, had an arraignment hearing in Penticton's courthouse Tuesday morning, with Don Skogstad appearing on behalf of her lawyer Julian van der Walle.

Skogstad confirmed over the phone that the case would be going to trial at a date to be determined in the future.

Three dogs were seized from Mbamy's property on Jan. 23, after neighbours complained that they had been left in cages in poor conditions, including freezing weather and an unsanitary cage.

“There is nobody at home all day long, no one at home to give them water, they are out all night long, they don't take them for walks, they don't even let them run around in the yard,” Patty Lemare told Castanet prior to the dogs being seized earlier this year.

Other neighbours told Castanet the dogs were fed once a day and left to sit in the four-foot by eight-foot cage all day, covered in feces.

Mbamy made her first court appearance on Mar. 22.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3012409
Prestwick Lane
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$599,000
more details
42138




Send us your News Tips!


39791


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Zeb
Zeb Penticton SPCA >




Weird Wednesday – May 17, 2017

Galleries
Things that shouldn’t exist and more await in this weeks Weird Wednesday!
Weird Wednesday – May 17, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Cruise through the rest of the strangeness!
This is what the trailer of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ would look like if it came out in 1983
Must Watch
A fake 1983 trailer of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” has...
Bill Cosby: ‘My sexual assault scandal is race-related’
Showbiz
Some of Bill Cosby's sexual assault accusers are attacking...
The world’s first skydive jump from a flying drone
Must Watch
After inventing a drone able to support heavy weights, Latvian...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39653