Pharmacist going to trial

Photo: Lauri Price The dogs were seized from a Penticton home in Jan 2017

A Penticton pharmacist will be going to trial over animal cruelty charges over a January incident in which three dogs were reportedly left outside in freezing temperatures.

Joelle Mbamy, 53, had an arraignment hearing in Penticton's courthouse Tuesday morning, with Don Skogstad appearing on behalf of her lawyer Julian van der Walle.

Skogstad confirmed over the phone that the case would be going to trial at a date to be determined in the future.

Three dogs were seized from Mbamy's property on Jan. 23, after neighbours complained that they had been left in cages in poor conditions, including freezing weather and an unsanitary cage.

“There is nobody at home all day long, no one at home to give them water, they are out all night long, they don't take them for walks, they don't even let them run around in the yard,” Patty Lemare told Castanet prior to the dogs being seized earlier this year.

Other neighbours told Castanet the dogs were fed once a day and left to sit in the four-foot by eight-foot cage all day, covered in feces.

Mbamy made her first court appearance on Mar. 22.