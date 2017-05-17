Bookkeeper steals $105k

Photo: Contributed

The B.C. Supreme Court has ordered a Penticton bookkeeper pay $140,000 to a former client, after she embezzled at least $105,000 from him over a two-year period.

According to a court decision published Tuesday, Judith Kendrick admitted to embezzling thousands of dollars after being confronted by her client, Glen Erhardt, who started to notice discrepancies in his accounts.

Erhardt is an independent delivery driver under contract for Purolator, who hired Kendrick through an acquaintance to manage his books in 2014.

The courts found that his personal account was drained of $62,000, with another $37,000 stolen from his business account.

“As a result of Ms. Kendrick’s theft, I estimate that I have lost at least $125,000,” Erhardt set out in his affidavit.

“The loss of this money has had a huge impact on my life. It is going to result in me delaying my retirement and scaling back my standard of living for the rest of my life,” he continued, noting that he was forced to sell his home in Summerland, and at one point, was prescribed sleeping pills and antidepressants to cope.

When Erhardt confronted Kendrick, she provided a written confession and promise to repay the stolen funds, which was included in the decision.

“The fraud was not extremely sophisticated,” Justice Maisonville wrote in her judgement. “In fact, the defendant simply made out transfers directly to herself, and those electronic transfers are noted in the bank account documents.”

Given that Kendrick was in a position of trust, the judge awarded $20,000 in punitive damages and $15,000 in aggravated damages above the $105,000 the courts could verify stolen.

$68,000 was seized from Kendrick before the trial and placed in a trust, money that will go directly to Erhardt as a part of the judgement.

While the judgement states the Penticton RCMP did not act on the statement Erhardt provided them, court records show Kendrick will appear in court on May 31 on one count of fraud over $5,000.