Prize home up for grabs

Photo: Contributed 2017 PNE Prize Home

For the third straight year, the 2017 PNE Prize Home will be situated in Naramata.

The three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 3,100 sq. foot home is currently on display on the PNE fairgrounds in Vancouver, but will move to the Stonebrook Benchlands development off Arawana Road following the draw.

“The Prize Home has become a beloved tradition for visitors of the PNE over the past 83 years,” says Mike McDaniel, President and CEO of the Pacific National Exhibition. “Each year I am shocked by the innovation and gorgeous design that continues to go into these homes.”

“We have also once again included an amazing bonus’ with the prize home that features a premium wine experience with Okanagan Crush Pad,” he added.

The grand prize home package is valued at $1.6M, and comes fully furnished.

Tickets start at $25 per pair.