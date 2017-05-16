Paddlers wanted

42377
The Penticton Dragon Boat community is looking to grow, with a pair of free “try it” days.

“We’ve got a bunch of teams here in Penticton, teams are always looking for new paddlers,” Don Mulhall said. “It’s early in the season, it's a chance to come out, gently try it out and then decide.”

A team typically races with 20 paddlers, with about 24 travelling to a festival, so Mulhall says teams are always eager to attract paddlers. There are about eight teams in Penticton, and each will have a representative at the beginners events to provide more information for those that may want to sign up full-time.

Beginners can also give the sport a try through a intro to dragon boating program being run through the Community Centre. Eight practice sessions over four weeks will end with a race day for participants.

The free “try it” days are being held May 20 and June 3 at 11 a.m. at the Skaha Lake Boathouse. Equipment will be provided. More info can be found here.

