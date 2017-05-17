Kindness meter raises $330

41783
Penticton's kindness meter has raised over $330 since it was planted into its spot just outside the Main Street breezeway, according to city officials.

Proceeds from the meter, which is intended to discourage panhandling, will be going to a few local non-profits, including 100 Homes Penticton, the Soupateria and the South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society.

Since it was put in place on Apr. 4, city bylaw supervisor Tina Siebert says the kindness meter has raised $334.66, which makes nearly $8 a day, and calls that a successful start.

"So far, absolutely. I think it's been a good awareness generator for definitely the need within the community, the need for programs and resources, and obviously funds to support the work that the community is doing," Siebert said. "It's definitely needed, and there's always a need for finances to support programs."

Ian Gerbrandt with 100 Homes Penticton says he's aware of kindneess meters in other communities that have raised about $1,000 per year, and others that have raised $10,000. With the busier summer season yet to come, he says it's hard to say how Penticton's meter will do.

"It's a new initiative, so it'll take time for it to kind of take hold in the community and people to be aware of it and see the impact that it can have," Gerbrandt said.

He adds that non-profits are exceptionally cost-effective with their money and will be able to make good use of any dollars that they get from the meter.

Regular panhandler at the breezeway Paul Braun said he hasn't seen fewer people supporting him nor any meaningful hit to his cashflow since the meter was installed.

Siebert says the city is looking at a potential second meter, with eyes on Nanaimo Square.

However, Braun had his own suggestions for a spot for a meter – the casino or the motel strip along Okanagan Lake, where he says there's already a fair bit of money flowing.

