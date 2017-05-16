Water levels to rise

Photo: Colin Dacre A swollen Eneas Creek in Summerland

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is providing an update on localized flooding in the South Okanagan.

Even though some river and lakes appear “stabilized,” the RDOS is urging property owners to keep sandbags up with warmer weather on the horizon.

“This will affect inflows to lakes, rivers and creeks as mountain snowpacks melt,” Emergency Services Supervisor Dale Kronebusch said in a news release.

“Environment Canada and the provincial authorities expect water levels to slowly begin rising again over the next few days and to continue for the next few weeks.”

Okanagan Lake is 23 cm over “full pool” and rising, property owners close to the water's edge should be proactive to protect structures. A list of sandbag pickup locations can be found here.

Summary of flooding within the district:

Rural Osoyoos: Local residences are sandbagging as needed.

Cawston: Localized flooding issues continue, with several properties being affected.

Rural Oliver: Abnormally high waters are affecting many properties in the area.

Testalinden Creek: Shoring work with heavy equipment has been completed. An evacuation alert remains in place due to possible slope instability.

Road 9 and Road 5(Oliver): Have areas of localized flooding. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is monitoring roadways in the area.

Twin Lakes: Water levels continue to rise threatening properties.

Vaseaux Lake: The lake is quite small and is proportionately impacted by up and downstream lake and river levels. Sand and sandbags have been delivered to a location on Sundial Rd.

Naramata: Chute Creek flooding has caused several roads to become impassable until water levels recede. The KVR Trail along that stretch is also compromised and difficult to use.

Glenfir Road is open. A temporary bridge has been installed. Road repairs will not take place until water levels recede. Chute Lake Road is closed, barricades will remain in place until the road is repaired.

Faulder: Localized flooding along Fish Lake Rd. continues and water levels have dropped. However these levels may begin to rise again with current precipitation amounts and warmer weather.

Erris and Hayes areas (near Osprey Lake): RDOS has delivered sandbags to both Erris and Hayes fire departments.

Trout Creek(Summerland): showing signs of debris flow at the mouth of Trout Creek as it enters Lake Okanagan; caution is advised in this area

Eneas Creek(Summerland): water is running at high levels-residents are advised to be cautious along the creekside