41299
40211

Penticton  

Water levels to rise

- | Story: 197215

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is providing an update on localized flooding in the South Okanagan.        

Even though some river and lakes appear “stabilized,” the RDOS is urging property owners to keep sandbags up with warmer weather on the horizon.     

“This will affect inflows to lakes, rivers and creeks as mountain snowpacks melt,” Emergency Services Supervisor Dale Kronebusch said in a news release.  

“Environment Canada and the provincial authorities expect water levels to slowly begin rising again over the next few days and to continue for the next few weeks.”

Okanagan Lake is 23 cm over “full pool” and rising, property owners close to the water's edge should be proactive to protect structures. A list of sandbag pickup locations can be found here.

 

Summary of flooding within the district:                           

Rural Osoyoos: Local residences are sandbagging as needed.

Cawston: Localized flooding issues continue, with several properties being affected.

Rural Oliver: Abnormally high waters are affecting many properties in the area.

Testalinden Creek: Shoring work with heavy equipment has been completed. An evacuation alert remains in place due to possible slope instability.

Road 9 and Road 5(Oliver): Have areas of localized flooding. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is monitoring roadways in the area.

Twin Lakes: Water levels continue to rise threatening properties.

Vaseaux Lake: The lake is quite small and is proportionately impacted by up and downstream lake and river levels. Sand and sandbags have been delivered to a location on Sundial Rd.

Naramata: Chute Creek flooding has caused several roads to become impassable until water levels recede. The KVR Trail along that stretch is also compromised and difficult to use.

Glenfir Road is open. A temporary bridge has been installed. Road repairs will not take place until water levels recede. Chute Lake Road is closed, barricades will remain in place until the road is repaired.

Faulder: Localized flooding along Fish Lake Rd. continues and water levels have dropped. However these levels may begin to rise again with current precipitation amounts and warmer weather.

Erris and Hayes areas (near Osprey Lake): RDOS has delivered sandbags to both Erris and Hayes fire departments.        

Trout Creek(Summerland): showing signs of debris flow at the mouth of Trout Creek as it enters Lake Okanagan; caution is advised in this area

Eneas Creek(Summerland): water is running at high levels-residents are advised to be cautious along the creekside

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

42137
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3042756
1220 Pacific Ave
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,000
more details
40931




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Max
Max Penticton SPCA >


42205


Dangerous symptoms you’re becoming an adult

Galleries
If you find yourself walking down the path to adulthood, turn back as soon as possible.
Dangerous symptoms you’re becoming an adult (2)
Galleries
If you have any of these symptoms don’t panic. Go find a...
Three Golden State Warriors players all weirdly make the exact same motion simultaneously
Must Watch
No, this isn’t some animation glitch from a video game.
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne opening dog care center on their English estate
Music
Rocker Ozzy Osbourne is reportedly opening a dog care center on...
Skier’s GoPro captures him falling into a 60-foot, hidden glacier crevasse
Must Watch
Jamie Mullner was skiing down a slope in the Swiss Alps when he...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41796