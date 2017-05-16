Rifle missing after break-in

Photo: Contributed

A rifle and four magazines have gone missing from a Penticton area home on May 12.

The theft reportedly occurred between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at a Bennett Avenue area garage, which had been left unlocked to allow access for construction.

Missing from the garage was a metal grey CZ-858 rifle with a wooden stock and four magazines in a case that had been stored behind some other items in the garage.

Along with the rifle, a zippo lighter with the initials G.S. on it was missing, according to police.