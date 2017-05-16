42377

Standoff ends peacefully

An overnight police standoff in Summerland ended peacefully Tuesday morning.

RCMP was called to a home on Giant's Head Road at about 9 p.m. Monday for a report of a distraught male.

The Southeast Emergency Response Team and a police crisis negotiator were also dispatched, according to Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

About eight hours later, at 5 a.m. Tuesday, the 41-year-old man exited the residence and was arrested without incident. The man was taken to hospital for assessment.

Police are not releasing any further details at this time.

