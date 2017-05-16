Meikle passes from cancer

Photo: Dustin Godfrey Nelson Meikle addresses council over a revised Skaha Lake Park deal in December.

Nelson Meikle, a man who made his name fighting against the city on a controversial waterslide project in Penticton, has passed away, according to a close friend.

Meikle passed away Tuesday morning, after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to fellow activist Kevin Proteau, who wasn't clear on how long Meikle had been fighting with the cancer.

Proteau called Meikle "truly a man that was for the community," a lesson he says he hoped to impart on others in Penticton.

"That's what he was trying to teach a lot of us in our community is how to, when you don't like something, how to stand up for yourself and take on the system," Proteau said. "He was doing that with Skaha Park, and at the end of the day, I think a lot of people realize that kind of had nothing to do with the waterslide."

Meikle's fight on a proposed Skaha Lake Park waterslide project helped to dismantle that part of the project, but Proteau says that was more about holding the city to account and holding it to the law than it was about the waterslide.

"He was determined to make things right, so he's going to be sadly missed here."

Meikle's lawsuit against the City of Penticton continued after the waterslide failed, while another lawsuit from another group was dropped, with Meikle fighting what he saw as a wrongful deal with Trio Marine Group to develop the Skaha marina in the first place.

With Meikle's passing, Proteau says his group, Penticton Citizens First, isn't going away, and the fight will continue.

"With Nelson gone, that just means that there's more to do," Proteau said, adding that he and Citizens First will be "stepping up to the plate."

"They're not going anywhere, but we're going to learn from what we did with Nelson and continue."