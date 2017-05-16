41717
Study into new arena begins

The City of Penticton has hired a team of construction and engineering consultants to conduct a feasibility study on building a new area on the SOEC site.

After issuing an RFP in April, the city received 10 responses, which were reviewed by staff and members of the Penticton Arena Task Force.

“We were very pleased with the number and quality of responses received,” says Stewart Ladyman, Chair of the Arena Task Force and member of the group that reviewed the submissions. “We were especially impressed by the local expertise included on the successful team.”

The study will be led by Sierra Planning and Management, with the support of Greyback Construction, Dialog Design, International Coliseums Company, McElhanney and Meiklejohn Architects.

The study comes with a $58,000 price tag, and should be ready by end of June.

Another study, a detailed analysis of Memorial and McLaren arenas, is already underway. Both studies were commissioned by the Arena Task Force after it determined the City of Penticton needs at minimum, four arenas to properly serve the community.

