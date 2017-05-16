41367
Prized Orr jersey returned

A prized Bobby Orr jersey, signed by the hockey legend himself, has been returned to its rightful owner after it went missing in a break-and-enter on Baskin Street in Penticton.

The owner of the house was in the hospital for serious medical treatment while his house was ransacked overnight on May 10.

Among the missing items was a signed and framed Bobby Orr jersey, which was a prized possession of the owner, which he intended to leave for his grandson.

Police tracked down the jersey, which they say made for an emotional return for the family.

The incident remains under investigation, according to Penticton RCMP.

In another break-and-enter that day at Cherry Crescent in Okanagan Falls, a suspect entered the house through the kitchen window, stealing a Toshiba tablet, and iPad and some keys.

