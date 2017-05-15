Rain clears for small protest

Photo: Dustin Godfrey

The rain cleared up just in time for a small protest outside a Penticton winery early Monday evening, with attendees opposing a lounge licence for Perseus Winery and its porch.

A Perseus manager told Castanet on Monday that the lounge licence is just for a 20-seat porch, while a sign outside the building says it's for 44 seats and a report to council says it's for 68 seats.

But regardless of how many seats, protesters say the lounge licence for the porch would create too much noise for the otherwise quiet neighbourhood.

"For us, it meant a total change of quality of life; we have no privacy in our backyard," said organizer Caley Tovell. "The thought of having the 48 people, strangers, on the balcony with the ability to peer down into our backyard is just not something that we're interested in."

Protesters said they're hoping to prevent a neighbourhood winery from becoming a precedent for future wineries.

Doreen Csati lives next door and she says the winery "never, never should have been allowed in here."

"We don't need the noise, we don't need the garbage that's thrown over the fence, there," Csati said.