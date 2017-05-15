41717
42162

Penticton  

Rain clears for small protest

- | Story: 197131

The rain cleared up just in time for a small protest outside a Penticton winery early Monday evening, with attendees opposing a lounge licence for Perseus Winery and its porch.

A Perseus manager told Castanet on Monday that the lounge licence is just for a 20-seat porch, while a sign outside the building says it's for 44 seats and a report to council says it's for 68 seats.

But regardless of how many seats, protesters say the lounge licence for the porch would create too much noise for the otherwise quiet neighbourhood.

"For us, it meant a total change of quality of life; we have no privacy in our backyard," said organizer Caley Tovell. "The thought of having the 48 people, strangers, on the balcony with the ability to peer down into our backyard is just not something that we're interested in."

Protesters said they're hoping to prevent a neighbourhood winery from becoming a precedent for future wineries.

Doreen Csati lives next door and she says the winery "never, never should have been allowed in here."

"We don't need the noise, we don't need the garbage that's thrown over the fence, there," Csati said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

40931
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3070456
1088 sunset drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$899,000
more details
38398




Send us your News Tips!


39389


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Cedar
Cedar Penticton SPCA >


39791


Monday Sports Gifs – May 15, 2017

Galleries
Fly through this weeks best gifs from the sports world! Longest ever ski jump untitled untitled Goalie thanks his goal posts King...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 15, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Some of these pitchers in baseball should be labelled as NSFW.
This teething baby hippo will melt away your troubles
Must Watch
Meet Fiona, a baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo. She very much...
Katy Perry reflects on life changes in new album Witness
Music
Katy Perry reflects on the "changes" happening in her...
Ball pit fun
Must Watch
This is some serious commitment getting your dog an actual ball...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42391
39499