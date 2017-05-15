Beach cleanup underway

Photo: Colin Dacre Workers with the City of Penticton remove debris from Okanagan beach

Crews with the City of Penticton are working all week to clear public beaches on Okanagan Lake of debris left by recent high creek flows, caused by heavy rain and snow melt.

Work started on Skaha Beach last week, with the city holding off on Okanagan Lake to allow more of the floating debris to reach the shore.

With snowpacks in the Okanagan still at record levels, it is expected the high levels for Okanagan Lake will stick around until at least June.