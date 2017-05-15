DPA finances investigated

Photo: Colin Dacre Downtown Penticton

The Downtown Penticton Association has handed a file over to the RCMP after discovering 'irregularities' in its financial statements last September.

When the DPA discovered the irregularities, the association hired a forensic auditor from Kelowna, according to an email sent to its members. That auditor confirmed the irregularities, which reportedly ended at the end of July.

"In November, we turned the file over to the RCMP and on the advice of RCMP we cannot provide further details at this time," reads the letter from DPA executive director Lynn Allin.

"We assure DPA members that none of our current services, programs or finances are affected."

The letter says "internal controls have been tightened" and no further irregularities have been spotted in the books since July 31.

"The DPA continues to work with the RCMP and we will update you when we are able," the letter says.

The association, which promotes the downtown area and its events, along with issues that affect local businesses, has about 600 members in the downtown area.

Castanet has reached out to former executive director Kerri Milton, who helmed the DPA until July last year for comment, but have yet to receive a response.