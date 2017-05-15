42375
42249

Penticton  

DPA finances investigated

- | Story: 197076

The Downtown Penticton Association has handed a file over to the RCMP after discovering 'irregularities' in its financial statements last September.

When the DPA discovered the irregularities, the association hired a forensic auditor from Kelowna, according to an email sent to its members. That auditor confirmed the irregularities, which reportedly ended at the end of July.

"In November, we turned the file over to the RCMP and on the advice of RCMP we cannot provide further details at this time," reads the letter from DPA executive director Lynn Allin.

"We assure DPA members that none of our current services, programs or finances are affected."

The letter says "internal controls have been tightened" and no further irregularities have been spotted in the books since July 31.

"The DPA continues to work with the RCMP and we will update you when we are able," the letter says.

The association, which promotes the downtown area and its events, along with issues that affect local businesses, has about 600 members in the downtown area.

Castanet has reached out to former executive director Kerri Milton, who helmed the DPA until July last year for comment, but have yet to receive a response.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

42137
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3038012
2 sunset view ct.rancho mirage
4 bedrooms 5 baths
$2,179,000
more details
41274




Send us your News Tips!


40949


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Cedar
Cedar Penticton SPCA >


42052


Monday Sports Gifs – May 15, 2017

Galleries
Fly through this weeks best gifs from the sports world! Longest ever ski jump untitled untitled Goalie thanks his goal posts King...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 15, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Some of these pitchers in baseball should be labelled as NSFW.
This teething baby hippo will melt away your troubles
Must Watch
Meet Fiona, a baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo. She very much...
Katy Perry reflects on life changes in new album Witness
Music
Katy Perry reflects on the "changes" happening in her...
Ball pit fun
Must Watch
This is some serious commitment getting your dog an actual ball...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41465
39499