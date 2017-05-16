Aging and needing doctors

42236
With centres like Osoyoos seeing their populations grow older, greater pressure is applied to the local health-care system, which can be difficult for communities that have a hard time attracting doctors.

The recently released Statistics Canada data on age and gender from the 2016 census has the average Osoyoos citizen pegged at 55.4 years old – just 10 years shy of being a senior – which makes it one of the oldest populations in the country.

As the Canadian population as a whole has been trending older, as baby boomers age, that comes with its own issues.  In particular, for the health-care system, which is struggling nationally to care for a growing population of seniors with slower growth in workforce-aged individuals to keep a steady flow of tax dollars into that system.

In few places is that more pronounced than in Osoyoos, where 42.9 per cent of its population is aged 65-and-over, compared to 39.3 per cent in 2011. That aging population means more demand for family doctors for a couple of reasons, according to Dr. Rob Calder, a family doctor in Osoyoos.

"When you're over 65, you pretty much need to have a family doctor, because, inevitably, things are going to go wrong," Calder said, adding that family doctors are more equipped to provide longitudinal care for issues like diabetes than walk-in physicians.

Along with a higher need for doctors from seniors, Calder says they're also often better about attending the doctor than younger populations, and are more meticulous about their health care.

On top of higher health-care needs, there are also greater difficulties in rural locations attracting doctors, who tend to gravitate toward larger centres. With a limited number of patients per doctor in rural locations, communities like Osoyoos can face difficulties getting a family doctor for everyone who wants one.

"Until recently, we were able to do that. The last few years, we've had a problem with the over-65 getting a doctor, here," he said.

Osoyoos has just retained a seventh doctor for the community, who is set to start in the coming months, but Calder says each doctor can take on just around 1,200 patients, meaning the relief is time-stamped.

"Finally people are going to have their own doctor, again, which is just terrific.... It's almost heartbreaking at times to listen to the kinds of problems that people have and can't get help with," Calder said. "That's going to serve us well for maybe a year or maybe two. Certainly, the other problem is that the doctors are getting older."

Calder says there is hope – when he graduated from medical school in 1975, he was among just 66 new doctors, half of whom became specialists. Now, he says there's closer to 400 new doctors graduating each year.

"That's quite an improvement. But still, we're not graduating enough new doctors," he said.

