CSSHL boosts the economy

Photo: Contributed

The Canadian Sport School Hockey League announced Monday that the 2017 CSSHL Championships generated a $2.89M economic impact for the City of Penticton.

The league says the the figure is up more than one million dollars from 2016, and considers expenses of out of town participants and families, and the operational cost of hosting the event.

“The CSSHL is proud to have partnered with Spectra over the last three years to bring the Championships to the City of Penticton,” said Kevin Goodwin, Chief Operating Officer of the CSSHL.

“To see the economic impact that the event has brought to the city this year is remarkable.... The CSSHL is looking forward to having this event in Penticton into 2020 and we are very excited to be returning next year with over 60 teams,” he added.

This years event ran two days longer than 2016 and saw an increase of 150 participants. A total of 1,078 athlete and staff took part in the event, March 13-19.

Of the 49 teams that participated, 41 required accommodations, according to the CSSHL.