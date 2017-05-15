Protest planned for Perseus

Photo: City of Penticton

A Penticton group is planning a protest against a local winery and its plans to open up a 68-seat lounge for its patio, claiming the patio would be an invasion of their privacy.

Perseus Winery made its second application for a lounge licence since 2013, when council rejected its previous plan. The current plan would be for a lounge licence for its existing patio, with hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

That plan has riled up some neighbours, who have already sent letters to council, with many complaining that the winery's location is in the middle of a family neighbourhood.

“This is a quality of life and privacy issue. This is not a quiet operation on an acreage far away from other houses like the wineries further up the Naramata Bench,” said neighbour Caley Tovell. “This will be a noisy lounge right in the middle of a family neighbourhood.”

That has some neighbours complaining about its potential impact on nearby families, calling the plan an "invasion of their quality of life."

"Our neighbourhood has been existence for over 65 years. This is the wrong thing in the wrong place," said Trevor Tovell.

Now a protest has been planned for Monday evening at 6:15 p.m., with hopes of reliving their successful fight to knock the previous plans for a lounge.

The group will also be attending the council meeting on May 23 to bring their concerns to council.

"Other residential subdivisions in Penticton could potentially face similar developments where agricultural land interfaces with quiet neighbourhoods," said a statement from the group. "All people are encouraged to question their city councillors at the upcoming council meeting."