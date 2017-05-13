Fire in a tire

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

Neighbours were quick to act when they noticed a tire burning up against a Penticton house on Saturday afternoon.

One of the men called 911, while the other put out the flames with a garden hose at the location on Walden Crescent.

The two, who didn't wish to be identified, said they needed to spring into action because no one was home at the time.

Captain Graham Vujcich with Penticton Fire said they initially responded with two engines to a call of a burning tire up against the building.

The fire also burned some of the exterior wooden siding on the house, he said.

There was a small dog in the home at the time of the incident. It was not harmed.

Neighbours said they saw someone throw a cigarette butt in the vicinity of the tire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, said Vujcich.