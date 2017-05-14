Marijuana activist in town

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer Dana Larsen at art gallery

Marijuana activist Dana Larsen was in Penticton Saturday to talk about cannabis and hand out seeds.

The stop came at the end of his OverGrow Canada tour and was tied to the Grassland exhibit at the Penticton Art Gallery.

"It's great to be here," he said. "It's nice to see some of my things in the exhibit and other people's great stuff too."

Larsen has been on the cross-Canada tour this year, sharing stories on the history of cannabis and handing out about 5 million seeds.

On Saturday he was introduced by gallery curator Paul Crawford before talking to the crowd of people of all ages about the tour, how important the plant has been to the economy and its history.

Among the highlights were early farming of cannabis, the ultra potent medical marijuana used in the 1800s and the first recorded hashish overdose in Canada in the 1850s.

He further discussed prohibition starting with the war on opium in the early 1900s, with raids on opium dens and the very real fears expressed by white residents of the country at the time.

The real start of the very real war on cannabis started in the 1930s with the RCMP burning hemp fields and going after pharmacists, with the first reported trafficking conviction being for a pharmacist who was selling pre-rolled joints.

In the 1950s and 60s cannabis use increased with the beat and hippie movements gaining momentum.

In the 1960s, however, cannabis laws remained very strict with people facing lengthy mandatory sentences for possession.

By the 1970s, he said, people were convinced that former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau's government was going to legalize marijuana, but by the 1980s the war on drugs was in full swing.

Hundreds of head shops were shut down, he recalled, and getting a bong in Canada was very hard.

The mid 1990s saw the resurgence of the modern marijuana movement.

Selling seeds became more widely accepted but just last year, Larsen explained, he was charged in Calgary for giving away seeds.

He concluded by saying it is still a story that has a long way to go.

He encouraged people to stay involved by donating money to legalization and showing up at rallies.

"If you plant the seeds of cannabis," he said. "Together we can reap a harvest of freedom."

People were invited to ask questions at the end of his talk, take home seeds and check out the display of books written by Larsen including "Cannabis in Canada, The Illustrated History."

Sunday is the last day of the Grassland and Glassland exhibits at the art gallery.