Supporting the SPCA

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer A cat ready to be adopted at BC SPCA

Pet owners joined BC SPCA staff at an open house in Penticton on Saturday.

The event at the South Okanagan Similkameen branch is the annual spring fundraiser.

"We like to do it just before Mother's Day to sell plants because people like to give plants to their moms and it's the time of year for planting," said branch manager Carolyn Hawkins.

The event included a plant sale with plants from greenhouses in the South Okanagan, a bake sale with baked goods provided by SPCA volunteers, a flea market and barbecue.

All funds raised go to supporting abused, abandoned and unwanted animals in the community.

Among the services provided at the location on Dartmouth Drive are shelter for animals, education and summer camps for children, animals up for adoption and advocacy.

On Saturday people were invited to meet with three cats now up for adoption, Cee Cee, Cedar and Chute Lake.

Visitor Jane Aylott said she has supported the branch for 15 years.

"It is a cause that is near and dear to my heart, because animals depend on us and we need to take responsibility for their welfare," she said. "In my time I've had about 12 dogs from different shelters including my current dog Bracken from this branch."

For more information on the local branch of the BC SPCA, go here.