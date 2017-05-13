42423
Penticton  

Yacht club worries ongoing

Members of the Penticton Yacht Club continued to keep a close eye on the rising water in Okanagan Lake on Saturday.

Members started sandbagging there Wednesday to prepare for possible flooding at the location.

"Our overall concern is with the level of the lake with water coming in to the parking lot," said vice commodore Darren Vipond. "And you can still ski up at Apex, showing that there's still a lot of snow up there."

He added they are keeping an eye on the back of the building where water is seeping in from the ground and will have equipment standing by tonight to prevent flooding.

Concerns about the lake level is not stopping members from holding their opening event for the season, the Let's Launch party, tonight.

Spring run off and rainy weather has caused flooding throughout the region.

Castanet will continue to provide updates on the situation.

 

