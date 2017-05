Photo: Mike Biden Members of the public try to pull a rather large firetruck in Penticton Saturday.

Penticton Fire Rescue flexed their muscles Saturday morning by pulling, instead of driving, their fire trucks.

Fire crews brought their massive trucks to the farmer's market on Main Street and Westminster Avenue where they helped raise money for Muscular Dystrophy.

The public also had a chance to try and move the big red trucks using nothing more than a tow rope and people power.