Town eyes unsightly home

Photo: Contributed The backyard of 8308 70th Avenue

The Town of Osoyoos is trying the force the cleanup of a unsightly property near Gyro Beach.

A remedial action order for a home at 8308 70 Avenue goes before council next week, citing several complaints about the property in several years.

The most recent complaint, received late last year, centres on three derelict vehicles, discarded shingles, weeds, and other garbage and discarded materials. The town has already requested through its lawyer that the property owner clean the home up, with no action so far.

On Monday Osoyoos council will discuss setting a cleanup deadline, that will be enforced at the owner's expense by the Town of Osoyoos.

“If the vehicles are not removed by the property owner that they be sold for scrap metal, with the proceeds of the sale being put toward the cost of the cleanup of the property,” a staff report recommends.

Staff are recommending giving the property owner until June 5 to cleanup of the property, before moving in themselves.