Walkway closed at bridges

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer High water flow under bridge

The Penticton Indian Band Emergency Response Team is recommending that people using the path along the channel not use the walkway under the Satikw Crossing, Skaha Lake Road and Channel Parkway bridges.

High water flow has made it unsafe, according to Dawn Russell, PIB communications coordinator.

"We don't want people using the walkway because we can't see what is underneath the water," she said. "We just want people to be safe."

The PIB will continue to reassess and keep people informed regarding the situation.