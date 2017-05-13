Outrigger races on Skaha

Photo: pixabay

The Penticton Racing Canoe Club is holding it’s 19th annual “Duel in the Desert” Outrigger Canoe Race this weekend on Skaha Lake.

Twenty-three crews from across Western Canada are expected in Saturday’s six person outrigger races. A new category of ultralight hulls will feature 45-foot long boats weighing less than 200 pounds.

Sixty paddlers expected for Sunday’s small boat races, consisting of one and two person outrigger canoes, surf skis, marathon canoes and stand up paddle boards paddling the length of Skaha lake.

Race start times on Saturday are 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.. Sunday’s races will be a mass start at 11:00 am.. All races will start and finish at Skaha Lake park, near the boat ramp/marina