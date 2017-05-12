Orchard under water

Photo: Colin Dacre A swamped orchard in Summerland

An orchard in Summerland in under water, as Aeneas Creek swells its banks, threatening nearby homes and farmland.

Earlier this week, crews with the District of Summerland were forced to use equipment to create a berm along Garnet Avenue after the creek jumped its banks, threatening the roadway. As a result of the berm, an orchard on Garnet has been swamped.

Other properties in the Garnet Valley have already experienced localized flooding. The District of Summerland warns that a state of local emergency could be declared if the flooding situation degrades over the weekend. Free sand is available on Garnet Valley Road and at the Fire Hall at 10115 Jubilee Road West.

Rain and a risk of thunderstorms remain in the forecast for Summerland, but the larger risk comes from rapid snowmelt due to warm temperatures.