Penticton  

Testalinden Creek evac alert

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has placed 15 addresses along Testalinden Creek, south of Oliver, under an evacuation alert.

In 2010 a large debris flow rushed down Testalinden canyon after a upland earthen dam failed, damaging several homes and closing Highway 97. As a result of that event, canyon slopes may be weakened.

The RDOS has worked over the past several days to armour the creek and remove debris, but there is still a chance of slope failure, which would result in temporary damming of the creek and further debris flows.

Addresses Affected by the Evacuation Alert:               

  • Testalinden Place: 511 545 555 579 583 589 598 599
  • Golden Mile Drive: 4472 4444
  • Highway 97: 4535 4523 4522 4508
  • Road 15: 308

Residents are advised to stay well away from all creeks and rivers as water flows can change quickly and banks become increasingly undermined and unstable.

