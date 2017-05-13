Residents report CRA scam

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer CRA scam warning

South Okanagan residents are reporting getting calls from the people claiming to be the Canada Revenue Agency in recent days, from a person identifying himself as Officer Ryan Smith and alerting them to an issue with their taxes.

The Penticton RCMP has issued several warnings on these types of scams in the past.

In February, the Summerland RCMP received an increased number of calls related to such scams.

Penticton RCMP Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth advised Friday that the CRA will never call you, and you should never give personal information out over the phone.