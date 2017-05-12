42376
39555

Penticton  

RDOS faces tough decision

- | Story: 196912

It appears the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will be making a group of residents very unhappy, regardless of where they choose to situate a new regional organic compost centre.

The district is nearing the end of public consultation on two possible sites, at the Summerland landfill or on PIB territory in the Marron Valley. The RDOS is looking to move the organic compost facility out of the increasingly cramped Campbell Mountain Landfill, with the possibility of moving wastewater treatment sludge compost operations with it.

AmyJo Clark is a Marron Valley resident who visited the RDOS open house in Kaleden this week. She and other locals are worried about potential leachate, smell, traffic and the facility's impact on property values.

Clark has her home up for sale, but expects she will lose hundreds of thousands of dollars on what she put into the home over the last decade.

“I can’t put it on the market, well I can, it is, but full disclosure to a potential buyer and they are going to run for cover. Who would buy?” she asked.

An increase in traffic to the area, and to the Marron Valley Road and Highway 3A/97 intersections, would also create headaches, health, and safety concerns, Clark said.

Some residents around the Summerland landfill have spoken out against having the compost facility there, also citing worries about traffic and smell, setting up a difficult decision for the RDOS board.

“It will be a tough decision for local politicians to make,” RDOS Solid Waste Management Coordinator Cameron Baughen said, noting that there are benefits and drawbacks of each location.

He says the Marron Valley Road location would have cost savings due to a shorter hauling distance, while Summerland would also save money due to it being an already established facility with a scale.

Baughen says through studies, they have run financial and environmental outcomes, while the elected RDOS board will ultimately decide the social impact after being presented the findings from the public consultation period.

“We are looking at these different options in place… there is benefits for the community, what this is doing, is trying to find those people that are impacted locally to have their voices heard,” he said.

Baughen said they have heard valuable input from residents in both Summerland and the Marron Valley that they will take into serious consideration as they pick and develop a site.

The District of Summerland would have to give final approval for the site to move there, potentially benefiting from lease and tax revenue and easy access to compost for agriculture. 

The final open house runs May 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Rebekah Hall in Summerland. After that, feedback will be compiled and sent to the RDOS board in June.

Baughen estimates once the decision is made, it would take 3-5 years to get the facility operational.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3059792
1254 Snowberry Ave
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$687,000
more details
40906




Send us your News Tips!


40234


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Zeb
Zeb Penticton SPCA >


41227


Meet the giant Lego plane, based on a real model

Must Watch
Okay, it’s not a plane made of LEGO (that’s been done) but it’s made in the same shape as 1990’s set...
Jennifer Hudson signs on as coach for U.S. The Voice after winning British show
Music
Jennifer Hudson will be joining the returning Miley Cyrus as a...
Maniac sets off 1,000 mousetraps at once — by diving onto a trampoline full of them
Must Watch
The Slow Mo Guys are going to ever greater extremes to capture...
Friday Fails – May 12, 2017
Galleries
There’s a first time for everything, including failure.
Friday Fails – May 12, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Lots of love went into the creation of this gallery.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40050
39499