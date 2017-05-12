RDOS faces tough decision

Photo: RDOS The proposed Marron Valley location

It appears the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will be making a group of residents very unhappy, regardless of where they choose to situate a new regional organic compost centre.

The district is nearing the end of public consultation on two possible sites, at the Summerland landfill or on PIB territory in the Marron Valley. The RDOS is looking to move the organic compost facility out of the increasingly cramped Campbell Mountain Landfill, with the possibility of moving wastewater treatment sludge compost operations with it.

AmyJo Clark is a Marron Valley resident who visited the RDOS open house in Kaleden this week. She and other locals are worried about potential leachate, smell, traffic and the facility's impact on property values.

Clark has her home up for sale, but expects she will lose hundreds of thousands of dollars on what she put into the home over the last decade.

“I can’t put it on the market, well I can, it is, but full disclosure to a potential buyer and they are going to run for cover. Who would buy?” she asked.

An increase in traffic to the area, and to the Marron Valley Road and Highway 3A/97 intersections, would also create headaches, health, and safety concerns, Clark said.

Some residents around the Summerland landfill have spoken out against having the compost facility there, also citing worries about traffic and smell, setting up a difficult decision for the RDOS board.

“It will be a tough decision for local politicians to make,” RDOS Solid Waste Management Coordinator Cameron Baughen said, noting that there are benefits and drawbacks of each location.

He says the Marron Valley Road location would have cost savings due to a shorter hauling distance, while Summerland would also save money due to it being an already established facility with a scale.

Baughen says through studies, they have run financial and environmental outcomes, while the elected RDOS board will ultimately decide the social impact after being presented the findings from the public consultation period.

“We are looking at these different options in place… there is benefits for the community, what this is doing, is trying to find those people that are impacted locally to have their voices heard,” he said.

Baughen said they have heard valuable input from residents in both Summerland and the Marron Valley that they will take into serious consideration as they pick and develop a site.

The District of Summerland would have to give final approval for the site to move there, potentially benefiting from lease and tax revenue and easy access to compost for agriculture.

The final open house runs May 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Rebekah Hall in Summerland. After that, feedback will be compiled and sent to the RDOS board in June.

Baughen estimates once the decision is made, it would take 3-5 years to get the facility operational.