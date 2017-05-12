42423
Penticton  

SPCA holding open house

The South Okanagan Similkameen SPCA annual open house is taking place on Saturday.

The spring fundraiser will include a plant sale, barbeque, flea market and bake sale hosted at the branch at 2200 Dartmouth Drive.

"We have some beautiful plants from a local greenhouse that has been donated to us that will help us raise funds for abused, abandoned and unwanted animals," said Carolyn Hawkins, the branch manager.

Each year the fundraiser helps hundreds of animals find new homes. The event runs from 12 to 4 p.m.

38470