Penticton  

Cannabis activist in town

Cannabis activist Dana Larsen will make a stop in Penticton this weekend.

Larsen is one of the guest lecturers, giving a talk during the Grassland exhibit at the Penticton Art Gallery.

"It's a big thing for us," said Petra Holler with the gallery. "He's the founder of Sensible BC and a well know advocate for cannabis."

Larsen is one of Canada’s most well-known advocates for cannabis reform and an end to the global war on drugs.

He served ten years as editor of Cannabis Culture Magazine, was the co-founder of the Vancouver Seed Bank and is the former vice president of the Canadian Association of Cannabis Dispensaries.

He also currently serves as founding director of the Vancouver Dispensary Society.

More recently, he founded the Overgrow Canada campaign, distributing more than 2.3 million cannabis seeds in the spring of 2016. He embarked on a larger seed giveaway starting in January 2017.

According to Holler the gallery is the last stop on his tour.

Larsen is slated to speak at 1 p.m. on Saturday.  

This will be followed by Patrick "Redbeard" Vrolyk doing a live glass blowing demonstration at the gallery at 4 p.m.. His "Glassland" exhibit has run in conjunction with Grassland at the gallery.

Both Saturday events are free and open to the public.

Sunday is also the last day for both exhibits.

 

41318


