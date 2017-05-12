Sandbagging the yacht club

Penticton Yacht Club employees have been hard at work sandbagging all week in anticipation of a rapid rise in the level of Okanagan Lake this weekend.

"We were advised the lake water here could come up as much as 18 inches," Maintenance Manager Rick Admussen said. "So we started sandbagging on Wednesday."

He says so far, flooding has been pretty minor, but they want to ensure they are protected if something does happen.

"Every day we are seeing it rise more since last weekend and seeing lots of debris coming in, mostly logs and wood scraps," he said. "So we are just keeping an eye on the situation, because if the water gets in the building it could cause damage and we want to prevent that."

Sandbags now surround the building, which was remodelled about six years ago.

The last time they had to sandbag the location was 1993, Admussen said.