42092
40211

Penticton  

Sandbagging the yacht club

- | Story: 196893

Penticton Yacht Club employees have been hard at work sandbagging all week in anticipation of a rapid rise in the level of Okanagan Lake this weekend.

"We were advised the lake water here could come up as much as 18 inches," Maintenance Manager Rick Admussen said. "So we started sandbagging on Wednesday."

He says so far, flooding has been pretty minor, but they want to ensure they are protected if something does happen.

"Every day we are seeing it rise more since last weekend and seeing lots of debris coming in, mostly logs and wood scraps," he said. "So we are just keeping an eye on the situation, because if the water gets in the building it could cause damage and we want to prevent that."

Sandbags now surround the building, which was remodelled about six years ago.

The last time they had to sandbag the location was 1993, Admussen said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

39830
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
2985947
942 Hewetson Avenue
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,550,000
more details
41381




Send us your News Tips!


41437


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Zeb
Zeb Penticton SPCA >


39334


Friday Fails – May 12, 2017

Galleries
There’s a first time for everything, including failure.
Friday Fails – May 12, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Lots of love went into the creation of this gallery.
How to cook the perfect steak at any price point
Must Watch
Steak doesn’t need to be expensive to be good because,
Paris Hilton: ‘I invented the selfie’
Showbiz
Paris Hilton has claimed she invented the selfie. The hotel...
Golf is a fun relaxing sport
Must Watch
As you can see by the video below… Golf is a fun relaxing...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40050