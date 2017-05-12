New energy for parks plan

Photo: Colin Dacre The Save Skaha Park Society meets with the committee at City Hall

The City of Penticton’s embattled Parks and Recreation Master Plan Committee held a special meeting on Thursday to hear a presentation from the Save Skaha Park Society.

The society publicly panned the second draft of the master plan last month, calling it overly complex and vague, believing it leaves the door open to the commercialization of local parks.

“Leasing is a form of disposition of park land, and disposition of park land should only occur with the highest level of engagement,” Society spokesman Gerry Karr told the committee.

“We do not need such an elaborate, and I would say unprecedented, system for deciding on commercial use of parkland,” he added, noting, “We simply need to agree we will not dispose of parkland without public approval.”

The committee appeared to take the society’s recommendations seriously, asking several questions following the presentation.

“This took a good deal of time, this committee is indebted to the society for its efforts,” committee member Peter Dooling said.

City Manager Peter Weeber also offered enhanced support from the city for the committee, pledging to bring community groups like the Save Skaha Park Society and Penticton Citizens First to the table.

“We do actually share a common vision, in fact, some of the comments made were that parks are designed to bring people together. And in this case, this issue has torn us apart,” he said.

Much of the legwork around draft the parks plan was previously completed by a consulting firm, Urban Systems, which some committee members have grown frustrated with. With the contract for the consultant coming to a close, Weeber says city staff will throw full support and manpower behind the committee as it prepares the final draft for the plan.

“It's really is up to you to take this thing home, with these folks, and our support."