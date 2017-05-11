Channel at full capacity

Photo: Colin Dacre A sandbag pickup point in Penticton

Communities throughout the South Okanagan are preparing for severe thunderstorms, significant snowmelt and the possible flooding that could follow.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is distributing sandbags throughout the region. A list of pickup areas can be found here.

RDOS Emergency Services Supervisor Dale Kronebusch says they are going to focus on “keeping the creeks in the creeks,” noting that the Okanagan River corridor is heavily controlled through a series of dams in Penticton and south.

“But what they can't control, is the streamflow,” he added.

The Ministry of Forests Lands and Natural Resource Operations confirmed Thursday that the Penticton Channel and dam at Okanagan Lake is releasing water at full capacity.

“They are trying to manage the water to get it out of Okanagan Lake,” Kronebusch said “It’s at full pool now, but before it becomes problematic.”

Despite the release of water, Okanagan Lake has risen steadily over the past several days, driven by rapid snowmelt.